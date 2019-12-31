Auction of onion shifts to new yard of Rajkot APMC

Onions await auction on the new yard of Rajkot APMC on Monday. (Express photo) Onions await auction on the new yard of Rajkot APMC on Monday. (Express photo)

The auction of onion shifted from the old yard to a larger new yard of agricultural produce market committee (APMC) of Rajkot on Monday with APMC chairman saying that the move will benefit farmers in a historic season.

The APMC had announced on Saturday that it would allot space and other infrastructure on its new yard in Bedi village on the outskirts of Rajkot city where the auction would take place from Monday onward. The announcement had come after commission agents dealing in onion on the APMC’s old yard on National Highway 27 went on a flash strike on Saturday alleging proper security arrangements were not in place and that groundnut was being stolen consequently.

Talking to The Indian Express on Monday, APMC chairman Devraj Sakhiya said the decision was taken in the interest of the farmers. “Since the time we moved to the new yard and left the old yard for vegetables, farmers had been demanding this shift because many of them bring onions to the market along with other produce. So, for example, if a farmer brings both wheat and onions with him, he has to unload wheat on the new yard, but onions on the old yard. To solve this, we agreed to the demand of the farmers.”

“Moreover, there are only four to five commission agents and an equal number of buyers on the old yard whereas the new place has 250 to 300 agents. Farmers are happy as they are getting instant payment on the new yard,” he said.

“There is no space constraint on the new yard. We have also installed CCTV cameras so that items are not stolen,” Sakhiya said.

Atul Kamani, president of commission agents association of Rajkot APMC, said that they were ready to handle onion also. “Earlier, we had to refer farmers to the old yard for selling onions while helping them sell their other produce here on the new yard. Now this problem is solved,” Kamani said.

However, commission agents on the old yard alleged they were robbed of their business. “We gave our 30 years to establish the onion market here on the old yard and now within a matter of an hour, we are robbed of that business on frivolous grounds. We were not even given a proper hearing,” said a commission agent of the old yard on the condition of anonymity.

