Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Assault on guards at Bhuj detention centre: 2 Pakistanis among 4 booked

TWO PAKISTANI nationals and two Bangladeshi nationals were booked Monday for allegedly assaulting guards inside the joint interrogation centre (JIC) in Bhuj after the guards asked them not to go near the women’s barrack inside the facility.

According to an FIR registered at “B” Division police station in Bhuj town, Sharif alias Abdullo Nurmohammed, Mohammed Ishak alias Mullo Hussain, Mursalim Sheikh and Sagar Rizaul allegedly assaulted Vanrajsinh Jadeja, a guard of the Border Wing of the home guards of Gujarat late Sunday. Police said while Sharif and Mohammed Ishak are Pakistani nationals, Sheikh and Rizaul are Bangladeshi citizens.

As per the FIR registered on Monday, the four assaulted the guard for preventing them from going towards the women’s barrack. It stated that the accused knocked Jadeja down and then started beating him up. Six other personnel who rushed to the spot after Jadeja raised an alarm were also assaulted by the accused before they were overpowered.

As per the FIR, Jadeja and Nimsinh Sodha, another guard at the JIC, sustained minor injuries in the incident and were rushed to GK General Hospital in Bhuj town.

The Bangladeshi and Pakistani nationals have been booked for deterring public servants from performing their duties, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation.

