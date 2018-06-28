Assault on Bhuj professor: Two ABVP office-bearers among five held

Prof Girin Baxi was dragged out of classroom and his face was blackened on Tuesday Prof Girin Baxi was dragged out of classroom and his face was blackened on Tuesday

A day after a professor of Krantiguru Shaymji Krishna Verma Kachchh University (KSKVKU) was assaulted and his face blackened allegedly by supporters of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the students’ wing of the RSS, in Bhuj town of Kutch district, classes remained suspended in all the 45 colleges affiliated to the university on Wednesday as the teachers went on a strike, demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

Meanwhile, Bhuj police arrested five persons, including two ABVP office-bearers, for assaulting Prof Girin Baxi, the head of chemistry department of KSKVKU, over alleged discrepancy in the university electoral rolls.

“We went on a strike to show solidarity with Prof Baxi. The incident has created a wrong impression in the society, and the incident is condemnable. We also wanted to draw attention of the authorities that administrative work is not the primary job of teachers in the universities. Principals of colleges affiliated to KSKVKU condemned the incident and the colleges remained closed,” Prof Mahesh Thakkar, president of Kachchh University Teachers Association (KUTA) told The Indian Express.

KUTA is a body of 49 teachers and lecturers of KSKVKU. According to Thakkar, 55 non-teaching staff members of the varsity also joined the trike.

However, KSKVKU Vice-Chancellor Chandrasinh Jadeja claimed that only affiliated colleges remained closed on Wednesday, while classes were held on the varsity campus in Bhuj. “Professors and heads of various departments reported for work, and there was no adverse impact on the routine functioning of the varsity. However, colleges did remain closed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bhuj B Division police arrested five men — Ram Gadhvi, Tejas Pavagadhi, Ravi Gadhvi, Kiritsinh Jadeja and Dhruv Joshi in connection with the assault. “The accused were arrested from Bhuj town on Tuesday night,” B Division police Inspector Vikram Kothiya said.

While Ram Gadhvi is joint secretary of Gujarat state unit of the ABVP, Ravi Gadhvi is secretary of Adipur city unit of the organisation.

However, ABVP claimed that its office-bearers have been booked under false charges. “We condemn the incident. State ABVP leaders were not aware of any such plan, and the behaviour of some of our workers is unacceptable. But the state government should also think as to why ABVP workers behaved in that manner. Their repeated pleas seeking explanation over rejection of forms had fallen on deaf ears. Secondly, it was not an attack with dangerous weapons as per the FIR. The ABVP workers merely applied paint on the professor’s face which was lying there. We also demand that future of these students must not be affected adversely,” Nikhil Methiya, secretary of Gujarat unit of ABVP told The Indian Express.

