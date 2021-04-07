As cases rise, Morbi to set up 2 Covid care centres with 550 beds

Morbi administration said Tuesday two Covid care centres (CCCs) with a total of 550 beds will be activated in the district in the next few days. (File photo)

WITH THE number of Covid-19 cases rising over the last few weeks, Morbi administration said Tuesday two Covid care centres (CCCs) with a total of 550 beds will be activated in the district in the next few days even as Rajkot MP Mohan Kundariya said a booth for Covid-19 testing will come up at his Morbi office.

Morbi has been recording around 30 cases daily over the last few days. Until Monday, there were 3,753 infections in the district of which 246 were active. Nineteen people have succumbed to the infectious disease, so far.

Kundariya, Kutch MP Vinod Chavda and other local leaders held a meeting at the district collector’s office Tuesday to review the Covid-19 situation in the district and discuss steps needed to contain the virus.

“To handle the increasing number of cases, it was decided that the Patidar Samaj, a community hall near Jodhpar village, will again be converted into a CCC. Similarly, a CCC will be opened in the Model School in Ghuntu village. This will be in addition to a CCC set up at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in the village a couple of days ago,” Kundariya told The Indian Express after the meeting.

Dr Jayesh Katira, the chief district health officer (CDHO) of Morbi, said the Patidar Samaj CCC will have 300 beds. “This community hall was converted into a CCC a few months ago when there was a surge in Covid-19 cases in the district.

We will activate it again in the next couple of days. The Model School CCC will have 250 beds. The CCC at the ITI currently has 50 beds, which can be increased to 150. The ITI centre was opened two days ago and as of Tuesday, 21 patients are undergoing treatment there,” Dr Katira said.

The CDHO added there is no shortage of hospital beds as of now. “We have 100 beds in our district hospital and 151 beds in three private hospitals. Additionally, 46 beds are available in government hospitals of Wankaner, Halvad and Tankara,” he said. Of the 100 beds in the district hospital, around 70 are occupied, he added.

Kundariya, whose Lok Sabha constituency covers parts of Morbi district also, said 500 Remdesivir injections were available in Morbi district. “It has been decided to allot 100 of these injections to private hospitals so that people undergoing treatment in such facilities also get the life-saving drugs,” he said. The MP added from April 9, a Covid-19 testing booth will be set up at his office on Sanala Road of Morbi town.