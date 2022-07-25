scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 24, 2022

Arvind Kejriwal’s 2nd visit in a week, to go to Somnath temple tomorrow

Kejriwal will land in Rajkot Monday evening and drive to Somnath near Veraval town in Gir Somnath district, said Indranil Rajyaguru, AAP national joint secretary, in Rajkot.

By: Express News Service | Rajkot |
July 25, 2022 12:35:15 am
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Express file photo)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Somnath temple and address traders and businessmen in Rajkot Tuesday, the party said in a release Sunday.

This is for the second consecutive week the AAP supremo will be in the state. Kejriwal will land in Rajkot Monday evening and drive to Somnath near Veraval town in Gir Somnath district, said Indranil Rajyaguru, AAP national joint secretary, in Rajkot. After staying for the night in Somnath, the Delhi CM will visit the famous Somnath temple for darshan of Lord Shiva on Tuesday morning. After offering pooja at Somnath temple, Kejriwal will drive back to Rajkot and address a town hall of traders and businessmen Tuesday afternoon, Rajyaguru said.

Rajyaguru, who is a native of Rajkot, added that Kejriwal has changed the political discourse of Gujarat. “During the 27-year-long careless reign of the BJP, people of Gujarat have been taken for granted. It (the BJP) was never concerned about providing schools, electricity, etc. But now, Arvindji (Kejriwal) has forced it to start talking about these issues,” Rajyaguru said, adding, “Hence, people of Gujarat have started showering their love (on Kejriwal)… Our party’s national convenor’s visit will generate new energy in Gujarat,” he said.

This will be Kejriwal’s second visit to Gujarat in as many weeks. It is also his second visit to Rajkot in around two months. The Delhi CM had visited Surat last Thursday and promised free 300 units of electricity if AAP is voted to power in the state Assembly election due in December this year. Earlier on May 11, he had addressed a big public meeting at Shastri Maidan in Rajkot.

