Gujarat: Amreli panchayat body chairman among two sentenced to 7-year jail in cheating case

A Trial Court in Amreli convicted two persons, including Shambhu Dhanani, the construction committee chairman of Congress-run district panchayat, in a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust and sentenced them to seven years of imprisonment on Friday.

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Manjudevi Pandey pronounced Dhanani and Abdul Chauhan guilty of cheating three account holders when they were employed with Amreli Nagarik Sahakari Bank in 1994 and 1995. The court also imposed Rs 2 lakh fine on Dhanani and Rs 2.8 lakh on Chauhan.

According to the prosecution, Dhanani, Chauhan and one Vijay Parekh, who were cashiers with the bank, accepted a total of Rs 6,01,500 cash deposits from three customers. However, the trio did not deposit the cash and instead usurped the money

Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) Mansinh Dindor on Saturday said that Parekh had died during the pendency of the case and therefore charges against him abated.“We put on record the receipts of cash deposit that the accused had issued to (the) victims and their bank accounts. The court appreciated the material evidence on record and convicted Dhanani and Chauhan for criminal breach of trust and cheating. The court also ordered recovery of full amount from the convicts, while imposing Rs 2 lakh fine on Dhanani and Rs 2.8 lakh on Chauhan,” Dindor said.

Dhanani and Chauhan were taken into custody after the court pronounced its verdict on Friday.

According to the prosecution, one Hansraj Patel, a resident of Champathal village of Amreli taluka, and Jagdish Pethani had gone to the branch of the bank on January 13, 1995, to deposit their money. The accused accepted the cash and issued receipts, but did not deposit the amount. A few weeks earlier, the accused similarly cheated another customer Lalji Mulji on October 1, 1994.

“The matter had come to light when one of the victims went to the bank branch for withdrawing money, but he was told that there was not sufficient balance in his account. He showed the original receipts of deposits to the manager as a proof. After this, the manager ordered an enquiry, which concluded that Chauhan, Dhanani and Parekh had not deposited the money,” Dindor said.

The APP added that the bank suspended Chauhan and Parekh, while Dhanani had tendered his resignation after they were booked for cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Arjun Sosa, president of Amreli unit of Congress, said that they had taken congnisance of the verdict of the case. “Dhanani had settled the matter with the Amreli Nagarik Sahkari Bank out of court and the bank had given him a clean chit. However, now that a court has convicted him in the case after 23 years, we will explore legal options,” said Sosa.