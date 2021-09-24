Amreli: First-time mother delivers quadruplets conceived naturally

A 21-year-old woman from Amreli Wednesday delivered four healthy babies conceived naturally. Reshma Shalot and husband Alfaz Shalot welcomed the quadruplets–two boys and two girls–delivered via a C-section at Muchhadia Surgical Hospital in Rajula on Wednesday.

The couple has been married for one-and-a half-years. The Shalots are into the business of selling paan.

“The expecting mother started consulting us during the fourth month of pregnancy. Given the uniqueness of the pregnancy, we had to reveal that she had conceived four babies and even suggested that she could go for selective reduction of the foetus. But she and the family were of the view that if khuda has given them these babies, khuda will also take care of them and decided to continue with the four foetuses,” Dr Jeetesh Muchhadia, a gynaecologist at Muchhadia Surgical Hospital told The Indian Express.

However, the mother developed pregnancy-induced hypertension around a month ago.

“We kept it under control through medications but advised to go for delivery of the babies after eight months as her blood pressure fluctuated in a wide range. It could have become a concern at a later stage of the delivery. The family agreed and we helped her deliver the four healthy babies through C-section,” Dr Muchhadia said, adding, the mother was visibly happy to have been blessed with four children in one pregnancy.

The doctor said the four babies were in different placentas. “Prima facie, it appears that all of them could have been conceived at different times. It is rare for someone to conceive four babies in natural course and least of this mother as she is lean and thin and weighed only 40 kg when she first came to our hospital. However, after that, her mother and mother-in-law took good care of her and showed full confidence in our advice and cooperated in monitoring the pregnancy.”