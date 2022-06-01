scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 01, 2022
AIIMS Rajkot inaugurates clinic for treatment of tobacco addiction

By: Express News Service | Rajkot |
June 1, 2022 9:46:44 am
A representative image of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS).

With an aim to help those struggling with tobacco addiction, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rajkot, inaugurated its Addiction Treatment Clinic on the occasion of the World No Tobacco Day on Tuesday.

The clinic was inaugurated by AIIMS executive director Dr CDS Katoch and will function under the department of psychiatry headed by Dr. Gayatri Bhatia, MD (Psychiatry), DM (Addiction Psychiatry).

“Smoking and smokeless tobacco use is a matter of public health concern in the state of Gujarat with more than 24% men and 8% women using some form of tobacco,” AIIMS, Rajkot said in an official release.
“May 31st has been declared World No Tobacco Day by the WHO with the aim of informing the public on the dangers of using tobacco, the business practices of tobacco companies, WHO’s efforts to fight the tobacco epidemic, and what people around the world can do to claim their right to health,” the release added.

“Dr. Gayatri Bhatia is committed to provide specialised treatment and counselling services to tobacco users of Gujarat who are in need of assistance to quit or reduce tobacco use,” said the release.

