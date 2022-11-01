After Jakhau demolition, fishermen association demands land on lease

AROUND TWO weeks after the state government demolished around 300 houses, huts and godowns at Jakhau harbour terming them “unauthorised” constructions, fishermen of the harbour Tuesday demanded that the government lease land to their association to keep the harbour with an annual turnover of Rs 4,000 crore going.

Leaders of a fishermen’s association of Jakhau submitted a memorandum to Kutch District Collector Dilip Rana, drawing his attention to people living in the open in Jakhau after their homes and huts were demolished during a demolition drive last month even as weather has started turning cold due to the approaching winter.

The fishermen leaders said that children were also forced to sleep in the open and requested the district collector visit the harbour to ascertain ground situation.

The fishermen leaders also claimed that they were paying rent to the Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB) since 1972 but GMB transferred power of collecting the rent to Jakhau village panchayat in 2007-08 without any formal order. They demanded that the government lease 10 to 12 hectares land to Jakhau Bandar Fishermen and Boat Association (JBFBA), an association of fishermen of Jakhau for 99 years so that houses, shops, ice factories, cold storages, fish drying yards etc can be built and keep the harbour which has annual fisheries turnover worth Rs 4,000 crore going.

“You are aware that village panchayat is around 12 km away from Jakhau port and no private land is available nearby. Therefore, we, the users and fishermen of Jakhau harbour have no other option to develop such facilities,” stated the memorandum.

The memorandum added that around 10,000 fishermen from coastal districts like Valsad, Jamnagar, Devhumi Dwarka, Amreli, Gir Somnath, Union Territory Diu as well as local fishermen of Jakhau operate around 1400 boats from Jakhau harbour for 10 months every year and provide employment opportunities to 12000 others.

In another memorandum, fishermen demanded that Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL), restore power supply to around 500 premises.