Gujarat: After detention, Italia prays at Khodaldham, Umiyadham

A day after appearing before the National Commission for Women (NCW) in Delhi and being detained by Delhi police briefly, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Gujarat unit president and Patidar leader Gopal Italia on Friday sought to rally his community behind him by visiting two major temples of the community — Khodaldham and Umiyadham.

Italia appeared before the NCW chairperson on Thursday in connection with a purported video of 2018 that showed him allegely calling the Prime Minister “neech aadmi” and for allegedly using words prejudicial to women that the NCW termed “gender biased, misogynistic and extremely shameful, condemnable”.

He was detained by the Delhi police from the NCW office and was released by police late Thursday evening.

On Friday morning, Italia landed in Rajkot where he was received by local leaders and workers of the AAP. Italia, who belongs to the Leuva Patel sub-caste group of the Patidar community, then drove to Khodaldham and offered prayers to goddess Khodiyar, the patron deity of Leuva Patels.

Later Italia drove to Umiyadham, a shrine of goddess Umiya, the patron deity of Kadva Patidar sub-caste group of the Patidar community, in Jamnagar district.

The politically and economically influential Patidar community that dominates politics in Gujarat are divided into two main sub-caste groups—Leuvas and Kadvas. While Leuvas are largely concentrated in Saurashtra and south Gujarat, the Kadvas dominate the north Gujarat region.

“We are being subjected to so much atyachar (persecution) so I thought of seeking shelter of the goddess and pray to her to give me strength to keep fighting against these people,” Italia told The Indian Express after visiting the temples.

Ever since BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga posted the purported video of Italia, the AAP and Italia have been saying that he is being targeted because he is a Patidar and was one of the leaders of the Patidar quota agitation.

“The BJP wants that there should be no leader from the Patidar community…. They shot dead a few Patidar leaders during the quota agitation, coopted a few others in the BJP and then sidelined them. The fact that a Patidar boy has become the state president of a political party is like an eyesore for the BJP,” Italia told The Indian Express.

Talking to media persons on the Khodaldham premises, Italia also charged that the BJP is using Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel as a mask while BJP’s Gujarat president CR Paatil is wielding the real power.

“How much weight does the CM carry? Is it comparable to CR Paatil? This is the reason we are saying that they hate Patidars. It is a compulsion that they have to install a Patel as the CM. But Patel CMs are unable to work. Why is the government run entirely from the bungalow of CR Paatil…” Italia said.

“This shows they hate Patels. Look at how Hardik Patel is being treated. Why was his name deleted from Guarav Yatra…,” he added.

The AAP leader also said that he was being targeted as he didn’t submit to BJP’s will. “Because I am not surrendering to them and listening to them at any cost, they are harassing me,” said Italia.

Denying that he insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraba in another video, Italia said, “I bow down to the honourable Prime Minister’s mother. But crores of mothers are being insulted to the extent that they are not able to provide for their children.”