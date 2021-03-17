Advocate Kirit Joshi murder case: Jamnagar police arrest three men from Kolkata

Jamnagar Police have arrested three men from Ahmedabad in connection with the alleged murder of advocate Kirit Joshi in Jamnagar two years ago.

Jamnagar Police have arrested three men from Ahmedabad in connection with the alleged murder of advocate Kirit Joshi in Jamnagar two years ago, even as gangster Jayesh Ranpariya, the alleged mastermind behind the murder, remains at large.

Officers of Jamnagar district police said a police party arrested Dilip Thakkar, Hardik Thakkar and Jayant Gadhvi from Salt Lake area in Kolkata on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. “Three men are criminals from Bapunagar area of Ahmedabad. They are the knifers who had stabbed Joshi to death at the behest of Ranpariya,” Deepan Bhadran, superintendent of police (SP) of Jamnagar district told The Indian Express on Wednesday.

Media reports also claimed that Ranpariya was held in London. However, Bhadran said that he can neither “confirm nor can deny” those reports.

Joshi, a leading advocate of Jamngar, was allegedly stabbed to death by two men in full public view as soon as he came out of his office in Jyot Tower, opposite Town Hall in Jamnagar, during the evening hours of April 28, 2018. The police said that Joshi was representing a builder, who had filed a complaint against Ranpariya for allegedly usurping his land worth Rs 100 crore in Jamnagar. The gangster allegedly gave a Rs 50 lakh contract to have the advocate murdered.

In May 2018, the Detection of Crime Branch of Ahmedabad city police had arrested two men—Simond Lewis Devinathan and Ajay Mohan Mehta—from Mumbai claiming they were part of conspiracy to murder Joshi. The police said Ranpariya had given Simond a contract through the latter’s brother Alfred, who used to work as Ranpariya’s driver when he was in Mumbai.

Ranpariya was arrested in connection with the Rs 100 crore land-grabbing case filed against him and he was lodged in jail when Joshi was allegedly murdered. The gangster is believed to have fled the country later on and is still on the run.

The SP said the police team has secured a transit warrant for the three accused and that they are being brought to Jamnagar. “The team is likely to reach Jamanagar on Wednesday evening,” said Bhadrana.