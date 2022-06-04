90% of farmers have sold their wheat crops, export ban won’t affect them: BJP MP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Rajkot Mohan Kundariya said on Friday that majority of farmers have sold their wheat crop and therefore the ban on export of the cereal will not affect them.

“90 per cent farmers have sold their wheat and whatever balance is there with traders is coming into the market,” Kundariya said in response to a question from The Indian Express.

Kundariya was addressing a press conference in Rajkot to mark the eight years of NDA government at the Centre.

The former Union agriculture minister further said that the ban on import was necessitated by the hot weather which reduced production by 60 per cent of initial estimate.

“This year, hot weather kept the wheat kernels smaller in size and this lead to a decrease in wheat production in the county. The production is around 60 percent less than initial estimates…In such circumstances, the Government of India imposed a ban on wheat exports to meet the domestic demand,” the Parliamentarian further said.

The MP justified the export ban, claiming that it was taken to maintain public stock of wheat.

“The government has been providing free ration to 80 crore families for the past two years and therefore it is important to maintain enough public stock and that is the reason, the government has ordered a ban on wheat exports,” Kundariya added.

The Central government had imposed a ban on wheat exports from the country on May 13. As exports came to a grinding halt, prices of wheat in agriculture produce market committee (APMC) mandis in Gujarat fell by an average of Rs 150 per quintals. But Kundariya, who was junior agriculture minister in the previous NDA government claimed that farmers were still getting good rates for their

produce.

“Through the state government, the Centre has procured every crop from farmers at MSP (minimum support price). Thanks to that, farmers have got good prices for their crops. For example, farmers had never imagined that they would get more than Rs 2000 (per 20) as the price of their cotton. They have got good prices for groundnut, gram and other crops also,” the BJP MP further said

He enlisted MSP procurements, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) etc as government’s initiatives to double farmers’ income by 2022.

Kundariya also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi releasing the 11th instalment of PM-Kisan to 11.3 crore farmers families and said that the Central government has directly credited Rs1.82 lakh crores to the accounts of these farmers so far under this welfare scheme.