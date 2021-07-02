44 children orphaned in Rajkot during pandemic

Goswami said that children whose one parent had died before March 20, 2020 and the second after that date will, under MMBSY get Rs 4,000 monthly assistance till the age of 18 and Rs 6,000 per month till the age of 21 if the child continues his/her studies.

AS MANY AS 44 children were rendered orphan after they lost both their parents and 237 lost one of their parents during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in Rajkot district and they would get financial assistance from the state government under Mukhya Mantri Bal Seva Yojana (MMBSY), government officers said on Thursday.

“Till date, we have identified 44 children who have lost both their parents or one of them after March 20, 2020. Another 237 children have lost one parent during the pandemic. The District Child Welfare Committee has approved applications of the 44 orphaned children to avail benefit of MMBSY,” Mehul Goswami, social defence officer (SDO) of Rajkot, said.

Goswami said that children whose one parent had died before March 20, 2020 and the second after that date will, under MMBSY get Rs 4,000 monthly assistance till the age of 18 and Rs 6,000 per month till the age of 21 if the child continues his/her studies. The child who has lost one parent will get Rs 3,000 monthly assistance from the government to fund his/her studies.

“Rajkot district collector Arun Mahesh Babu has instructed us to ensure that each of the orphaned child and the one who has lost one parent should be identified and extended the benefit of the government’s welfare scheme. We are still getting applications seeking benefits of the scheme,” the SDO further said.