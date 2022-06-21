40-year-old dairy farmer stabbed to death in Rajkot

A dairy farmer was allegedly stabbed to death by man after a minor tiff in Kitipara area of Rajkot city in the early hours of Monday.

Asif Juneja, a dairy-farmer and a resident of Gaekwadi area of the city was allegedly stabbed to death by Vicky Bajariya in nearby Kitipara area at around 4 am on Monday, police said.

Police said the incident happened after Asif’s cousin brother Jakir alias Tapudo Juneja got into an argument with Vicky.

“Jakir Juneja, who is the complainant in this case (of murder), was sitting with his friend Sunil Devipujak in Kitipara. During that time, he had an argument with a youth named Vicky Bajariya. Jakir’s cousin brother Asif knew Vicky and therefore, he was called to calm him down. Asif rushed to the spot and tried to reason with Vicky but he pulled a knife out of his waist and stabbed Asif,” Sudhir Kumar Desai, deputy commissioner of police (zone-II) said.

Police said that Vicky fled the spot after stabbing Asif and the victim bled to death.

“Asif was rushed to the civil hospital but he was declared dead due to excessive bleeding, “ Desai said. Vicky was booked for murder on the basis of a complaint filed by Jakir.

Police said that 40-year-old Asif and his cousin Jakir are dairy-farmers and the latter was on his way to milk his buffaloes when he stopped in Kitipara to have tea with his friend Sunil.

“The victim and the accused live in adjoining areas and knew each other,” the DCP said.