Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

300 kg of charas seized, fisherman held in Gir Somnath

Acting on a tip-off, the Local Crime Branch and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Gir Somnath police raided the house of Shabbir Khariya in Hirakot and seized16 packets  stuffed in an empty bag of rice.

charas seized, Rajkot, Gir Somnath, gujarat hash seized. Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News

AROUND one-and-half months after Gir Somnath police discovered more than 300 kilograms of charas packed in wrapper of Nabob Coffee from along the sea coast of the district, Gir Somnath district police raided a fisherman’s house in Hirakot on Saturday and seized 17 kilograms of charas in similar wrappers.

Acting on a tip-off, the Local Crime Branch and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Gir Somnath police raided the house of Shabbir Khariya in Hirakot and seized16 packets  stuffed in an empty bag of rice. With the help of forensic science experts, it was confirmed that the packets contained charas, a substance whose possession or use without permission is prohibited under the Narcotic and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Police said the 16 packets were found to be containing total 17.636 kilograms of charas having cumulative value of Rs26.45 lakh in grey market.

Police said 38-year-old Khariya is a fishermen operating from Hirakot fish landing centre. “When asked to produce any permit or other legal document authorising him to possess the narcotics, he said he had none,” an FIR registered at Somnath Marine police station quotes SOG police sub-inspector Rakesh Maru as having stated.

The seizure of charas from home of the fisherman in Hirakot comes around seven weeks after Gir Somnath police discovered more than 300 similar packets of charas, each containing average one kilograms of narcotic drug, from along the sea coast of the district early in August.

First published on: 25-09-2022 at 11:59:13 pm
