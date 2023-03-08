3 kids die after coming in contact with electric fence at Gujarat farm

Two siblings were among three children who were electrocuted on coming in contact with an electric wire fencing around an agricultural field in Katikada village in Bhavnagar district’s Mahuva taluka on Tuesday. Two other children who were part of the group survived, police said.

According to police, the incident took place around noon when the children were on their way back home from school. Jaydeepsinh Sarvaiya, deputy superintendent of police of Mahuva division in Bhavnagar district said that the children’s parents lived in cottages on farms and, therefore, the children were walking on a track cutting through agricultural fields.

“The children came in contact with a wire-fencing around an agricultural field that apparently had a power supply. All three died on the spot,” Sarvaiya said.

The victims were identified as Komal Chauhan (10), Naitik Jambucha (10) and Naitik’s sister Priyanka (9). “Two other children — Jignesh Jambucha and Kaplesh Jambucha — of the same age group survived. They rushed to a nearby farmer and alerted him about the incident… by the time people rushed to the spot, the three children had died,” Sarvaiya said.

The three were taken to a hospital in Mahuva town, around 20 kilometres away where they were declared dead on arrival. “The incident took place on the border of a farm cultivated by Samat Baraiya, a share-cropper, around 1.5 kilometres away from Katikada village primary school,” Sarvaiya added.

Some farmers in Saurashtra region connect the wire-fencing with an alternating current (AC) or conventional grid power in an attempt to keep animals away from their crops. This activity is illegal though many use direct current (DC) sources to create an electric fencing that gives a shock but may not turn fatal.

“Officers of the Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited are ascertaining the source of power,” Sarvaiya said.