scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 02, 2022
Must Read

3 held for gang-rape of minor girl after holding male friend at knifepoint

The incident took place between 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm Wednesday when the 15-year-old girl was out with her 24-year-old male friend. Police said the girl is a student but had opted not to appear in the Class 10 board examination while her friend is a local factory worker.

By: Express News Service | Rajkot |
June 2, 2022 11:30:06 pm
Rajkot gangrape, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsTwo of the three accused are residents of the village where the incident took place while the third one is a resident from a village of an adjoining taluka.

THREE MEN allegedly gangraped a teenaged girl after beating up and holding  her male friend hostage at knifepoint as the duo were on an outing in Gondal taluka of Rajkot Wednesday. The three accused have been arrested after a case was registered against them late Wednesday night, police said Thursday.

The incident took place between 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm Wednesday when the 15-year-old girl was out with her 24-year-old male friend. Police said the girl is a student but had opted not to appear in the Class 10 board examination while her friend is a local factory worker.

“They were chatting at a deserted section of a village approach road when the three accused, who were passing by the area on a bike, attacked them. The trio overpowered the girl’s male friend and threatened him with a knife. They dragged the girl to nearby bushes and then took turns to gangrape her,” a police officer privy to the case told The Indian Express. The men fled the spot after brutalising the girl.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key –June 2, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘RFID Technology’ to ‘...Premium
UPSC Key –June 2, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘RFID Technology’ to ‘...
Sharad Yadav interview: ‘Oppn unity is a must… its consensus ...Premium
Sharad Yadav interview: ‘Oppn unity is a must… its consensus ...
The cultural wrath against Amber Heard sets a scary precedentPremium
The cultural wrath against Amber Heard sets a scary precedent
Why has aspirin advice for heart protection changed?Premium
Why has aspirin advice for heart protection changed?
More Premium Stories >>

“The girl’s male friend, in the meantime, called the police for help. We picked up the three assailants from near the crime scene and booked them for gangraping the teenager after the victim’s mother filed a complaint,” the officer said.

The trio has been booked under IPC Sections 376-d (gangrape), 354-b (criminal force to a woman), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 114 (abetter present when an offence is committed) as well as under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Two of the three accused are residents of the village where the incident took place while the third one is a resident from a village of an adjoining taluka. All of them are casual labourers, police said. “We suspect the accused were aware that the (deserted) area is frequented by couples. We also suspect that they could have harassed other people also,” the police officer said, adding the trio were formally arrested Thursday.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Rajkot News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 02: Latest News
Advertisement