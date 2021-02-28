26-year-old farmer held for ‘abusing’ MLA on social media

In his complaint, Odedra stated that while he was chatting with his friends on Instagram early on Friday, Manek requested to be added to the conference call.

Days after he allegedly abused Kutiyana MLA Kandhal Jadeja during a video chat on a social media platform, police arrested a 26-year-old farmer from Dwarka on Saturday. He was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a local court in Porbandar on Sunday.

Kishansinh Manek, a farmer from Dwarka town in Devbhumi Dwarka, was picked up by a joint team of the Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Porbandar district police and Udyognagar police station in Porbandar, after a complaint by Nagajan Odedra on Friday.

In his complaint, Odedra, an autorickshaw driver from Bokhira area on the outskirts of Porbandar town, stated that Manek abused him as well as Jadeja, sitting Nationalist Congress Party MLA from Kutiyana Assembly constituency in Porbandar district, during a live video chat on Telegram app.

In his complaint, Odedra stated that while he was chatting with his friends on Instagram early on Friday, Manek requested to be added to the conference call.

“When I added him, the man identified himself as Kishansinh Manek of Dwarka, started verbally abusing me and two other friends. When I asked him not to use foul language, Kishansinh said that people of Porbandar will not be able to do anything to him. I asked him to refrain but he went on, saying I was not a born Mer (community) and that he was there in Dwarka, ready for a fight. He started issuing threats and also abused Kandhal Jadeja,” Odedra, 26, said in the complaint.

Odedra, who is a distant cousin of Jadeja, added in his complaint that after consulting with leaders of the Mer community, he lodged a complaint.

Based on Odedra’s complaint, Udyognagar police station booked Manek under IPC Sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an unknown communication).

But police said that prima facie it appears to be a case of mistaken identity. “Manek claims that he was abused by someone on phone earlier that he was under the impression that he was speaking to that men. He claims he does not know Odedra,” sub-inspector YP Patel of Udyognagar police station said.

Odedra, who is also a snake rescuer, said that he did not know Manek before the call on Instagram.