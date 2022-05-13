22-yr-old killed over relationship with woman from another community

A 22-year-old factory worker who was in a relationship with a woman from another community was allegedly killed by her brother and his friend in Jungleshwar area of Rajkot city, police said on Thursday.

After learning about the incident, the woman, who turned 18 recently, attempted to kill herself but survived, police said, adding the two accused were arrested on Thursday.

Police said the incident took place at 10.30pm on Monday when the girl’s brother and his friend took the victim to the bed of the Aji river in Jungleshwar area and thrashed him with wooden leg of a charpoy. The accused then dumped him near his residence Jungleshwar area, police said. The victim died a day later while undergoing treatment.

“The girl’s brother and the factory worker were friends. After learning about the relationship, he warned the factory worker against the relationship… On May 9, he caught the phone the factory worker had given to his sister and then planned an attack on him,” said Pravin Kumar, DCP (Zone-I) of Rajkot city police. However, the DCP said the murder was not a case of communal violence.