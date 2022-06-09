2-yr-old rescued from Surendranagar borewell

A TWO-YEAR-OLD boy who fell in a borewell in Surendranagar was successfully rescued by a team led by jawans of the Indian Army Tuesday night. Shivam Badhel, son of an agricultural labourer, fell down in a borewell at Dudapur village in Dhrangadhra taluka while playing at around 8 pm on Tuesday, police said.

“The borewell is near the hut in which the labourer family from Madhya Pradesh had put after arriving on the farm for working as agricultural labourers around 15 days ago. The farm owner, Vibha Rabari, had covered the borewell with a discarded tube of a tractor. But the boy apparently climbed over the casing of the borewell and the tube couldn’t withstand his weight,” an officer of Dhrangadhra taluka police station said.

Police said the boy was trapped in the borewell at a depth of around 20 feet. The labourer family, who hail from Kukshi in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, came to know about the incident.

Shivam Verma, the assistant superintendent of police (ASP) of Dhrangadhra, jawans of fire-brigade of Dhrangadhra municipality and staff of the health department rushed to the spot.

Later on, the rescuers sought the help of the Indian Army’s camp in Dhrangadhra, Mukesh Patel, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Dhrangadhra said.

“The Army rescuers team reached the spot at around 9:45 pm. They lowered a hook tied to a rope in the borewell. They managed to trap the boy’s T-shirt in the hook and then gently pulled him out of the 500-foot deep borewell,” Patel told The Indian Express, adding, “The Army team managed to pull the boy out of the borewell within 45 minutes after reaching the spot.”

The SDM said that the boy was rushed to a hospital in Dhrangadhra town. “He was given primary treatment in the Dhrangadhra hospital and was referred to CU Shah Hospital in Surendranagar. The boy has sustained minor injuries doctors are saying he is out of danger,” said Patel.