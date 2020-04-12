2 fisherman injured in firing by Pak marine agency

In the meantime, the Indian fishermen had sent distress signals which were picked up by the ICG. (Representational Photo) In the meantime, the Indian fishermen had sent distress signals which were picked up by the ICG. (Representational Photo)

THE PAKISTAN Marine Security Agency (PMSA) allegedly opened fire on two Indian fishing trawlers near the notional International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) off the Gujarat coast, injuring a fisherman on Sunday. However, the fishermen were handed over to Indian Coast Guard (ICG) with their boats.

Rohan Anand, Superintendent of Police of Devbhumi Dwarka district, said that two fishing trawlers from Okha port were fired upon by the PMSA when the latter were operating near the IMBL, the notional maritime boundary in the Arabian Sea. One fisherman was injured in the firing even as PMSA apprehended Indian fishermen with their boats.

In the meantime, the Indian fishermen had sent distress signals which were picked up by the ICG.

Subsequently, Indian agencies contacted their Pakistani counterparts and therefore, the PMSA released the fishermen aboard the two fishing boats with after due verification, the SP added. He further said that the ICG was bringing the two fishing trawlers back to the coast

