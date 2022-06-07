scorecardresearch
Monday, June 06, 2022
2 asphyxiated inside tank of hazardous waste storage firm

The incident took place at the common hazardous waste treatment, storage and disposal (TSDF) facility in Ghaspur village of Patdi taluka in Surendrangar on June 4.

By: Express News Service | Rajkot |
June 7, 2022 4:53:04 am
The TSDF, which stores, treats and disposes 7.20 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of hazardous industrial waste, is run by Ecocare Infrastructures Pvt Limited (EIPL), an Ahmedabad-based private firm.

Two workers were asphyxiated after one of them fell into a storage tank and another one jumped in to rescue him, at a hazardous waste storage facility in Ghaspur village of Surendrangar, police said on Monday.

The TSDF, which stores, treats and disposes 7.20 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of hazardous industrial waste, is run by Ecocare Infrastructures Pvt Limited (EIPL), an Ahmedabad-based private firm. Police said the victims were identified as Haresh Damor (38) and his nephew Sanjay Damor (20), both natives of Sanchakpur village in Randhikpur taluka of Dahod district. They were residing at TSDF workers quarters.

“Haresh fell into the chemical tank adjacent to Pit No.2 while working on the tank. His nephew jumped in to save Haresh. However, both of them died on the spot, inhaling toxic gas,” Shailesh Damor told police.

Based on the information provided by Shailesh, Patdi police registered a case of accidental deaths and launched an investigation. EIPL could not be reached for a comment.

As the capacity of its 7.20 lakh TSDF facility was being utilised fast, EIPL had applied for a massive capacity expansion in 2020. The company had proposed to increase the capacity of the TSDF by 50 lakh MT.

