19-yr-old ‘stabs man to death’ at garba in Surendranagar

A NINETEEN-YEAR-OLD youth was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stabbing to death a 22-year-old man at a Navratri garba at a village of Lakhtar taluka of

Surendranagar. Police said the murder was an outcome of a tiff over an alleged affair the accused had with the victim’s sister.

Police said the incident took place when the garba was in progress at the village square at around 11 pm Monday.

“The 19-year-old was watching garba when the accused hit him with a stick. The two young men had been at loggerheads with each other for the past couple of years over the 19-year-old’s affair with the victim’s sister. After being hit by the 22-year-old, the accused reacted angrily and stabbed the former in left side of his chest. The 22-year-old succumbed to his stab wound while being taken to a hospital in Viramgam,” a police officer of Surendranagar said.

“We arrested him from the village on Wednesday. He says that he feared that men from the other group would kill him and that’s the reason he attacked the 22-year-old,” the police officer who is investigating the case further said.