1,200 state buses to ferry people for PM’s event in Rajkot tomorrow

As many as 1,200 buses of the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC), 600 buses belonging to private schools and scores of tractors and multi-utility vehicles (MUVs) will ferry people across the length and breadth of Saurashtra to Atkot village in Rajkot for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting for the inauguration of KD Parvadiya Multi-specialty Hospital Saturday.

“We have hired around 250 to 300 buses of the ST (state transport) for ferrying people to the venue of the public meeting. However, we shall pay for hiring these buses and are not using any government machinery for the event,” Bharat Boghra, managing trustee of Shree Patel Seva Samaj Trust (SPSST)—the charitable organisation that has constructed the KD Parvadiya Hospital, said at a press conference on the hospital premises Thursday.

Boghra, who is also the vice-president of the Gujarat unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), further said the entire event was being organised by SPSST with help from the saffron party and various other organisations.

“In all, we have hired 1,200 GSRTC buses, including the ones hired by SPSST. The rest have been hired by various organisations and individuals. For example, Kirit Patel, the president of Junagadh district unit of the BJP has hired 100 GSRTC buses and Rajkot MP Mohan Kundariya has hired 200 buses,” Rajkot Builders Association president Paresh Gajera, who is a part of the organising team of the event, said.

Boghra, who was an MLA from Jasdan between 2009 and 2012, further said they have made arrangements for serving lunch to all those who come to Atkot for the inauguration. “We have made arrangements for serving full lunch to around three lakh people. Not only that, 1.2 lakh litres of water will be available inside the domes erected for the public meeting. In all, around 11,000 volunteers and BJP workers will be there to help people and maintain order,” Boghra said, adding, “We have set up around 30,000 hoarding boards across Saurashtra on the scheduled inauguration. I am also going to villages to invite people to the inaugural ceremony.”

The foundation stone of the hospital was laid in 2016 and the organisers say that the hospital, having a total carpet area of 1.5 lakh square feet, has been constructed at a cost of Rs 50 crore. The trust has already received Rs 80 crore donation for constructing and running the 200-bed hospital, Boghra said. “There are 35 doctors, including visiting superspecialists, and 195-strong nursing staff in the hospital. The hospital has 22 consulting rooms, six modern modular operation theatres, 64 ICU beds, including 10 ventilator beds, and a neonatal ICU. A CT scan machine has been installed and an MRI machine will be installed soon. We have also plans to set up a cath lab in near future for angiography and perform critical heart surgeries,” Boghra said, adding, “An Ayushman Bharat desk has been set up in the hospital for treating those who are covered under the Mukhyamantri Amrutam (MA) scheme free of cost. Those who are not eligible for surgeries under the Ayushman Bharat scheme will be treated at 20 per cent of the cost charged by private hospitals. SPSST will bear the cost of treatment of those who neither have Ayushman Bharat coverage nor the money,” said Boghra who has business interests in cotton ginning and spinning industry.

KD Parvadiya will be the first multi-specialty hospital in Jasdan taluka. On Thursday, Rajkot MP Mohan Kundariya, BJP general secretary Vinod Chavda, Rajkot (south) MLA Govind Patel as well as BJP MLA from Jasdan, Kunvarji Bavaliya visited the hospital and the venue of the public meeting and reviewed the ongoing preparations.