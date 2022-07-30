12-year-old Gujarat girl falls into 500-foot-deep borewell, rescued

July 30, 2022 12:27:13 am
The Indian Army rescued a 12-year-old girl who fell into a 500-foot-deep borewell at Gajanvav village in Surendranagar’s Dhrangadhra taluka. The girl, who was rushed to a hospital, is learnt to be stable but is under medical observation.
This is the second incident in less than two months of a child falling into a borewell in the district. On June 8, a two-year-old boy had slipped into a borewell in Dudapur village of Dhrangadhra taluka.
The incident took place around 7:15 am on an agricultural field when Manisha, the daughter of migrant agricultural labourers from Madhya Pradesh, slipped into an open borewell while playing in the field, police said. Soon, police, local officers of the state government and jawans from the Dhrangadhra Military Station, and a team of the health department launched an operation to rescue the girl who was trapped at 60 feet.
The health team started pumping medical oxygen into the borewell even as the Army lowered ropes with safety harness and managed to pull the girl out of the borewell around 11 am, police said. The girl was rushed to a community health centre in Dhrangadhra.
“The girl is conscious and is normal,” Dhrangadhra taluka police inspector TB Hirani said in the evening.
Meanwhile, an official release from the Indian Army said the rescue operation lasted 45-minutes.
