12 workers killed as wall collapses in salt processing factory in Gujarat’s Morbi

Twelve workers were killed and another was injured after a section of a wall in a salt processing plant near Halvad town in Gujarat’s Morbi district collapsed Wednesday, said the police.

Police said the accident took place at around 12 pm at Sagar Chem Food Industries, a salt-processing factory located in the estate of Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) on the outskirts of Halvad on the Maliya-Viramgam state highway. “A section of a wall around 15 to 20 feet high gave up all of a sudden, trapping 13 workers who were at work in the factory at the time. A rescue operation was launched soon but 12 workers died while another one sustained injuries,” K J Mathukiya, a police inspector of Halvad, told The Indian Express.

A rescue operation was launched soon but 12 workers died while another one sustained injuries,” K J Mathukiya, a police inspector of Halvad, told The Indian Express. A rescue operation was launched soon but 12 workers died while another one sustained injuries,” K J Mathukiya, a police inspector of Halvad, told The Indian Express.

The injured labourer is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

“The factory used to stack sacks of salt alongside the wall and thus, the wall used to function as a retaining wall. According to primary information, the workers killed in the accident were doing the job of bagging the salt,” said Mathukiya. “All the 13 workers who were trapped under the debris have been pulled out of the rubble and the rescue operation is over.”

Halvad is located on the edge of the Little Rann of Kutch (LRK), the low-lying expanse of mudflats which is among the largest single-location salt-cultivation areas in the country.