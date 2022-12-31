scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

11 held in Gujarat for trying to sell Indian pangolin

The Indian pangolin is included in Schedule-I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and enjoys the highest level of legal protection in the country. Those who hunt the nocturnal mammal can be imprisoned for up to seven years.

In India, hunting and poaching can invite prison time up to 7 years since it involves maximum protection under the section of the Wildlife Act (FILE)
Listen to this article
11 held in Gujarat for trying to sell Indian pangolin
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Officers of the Junagadh territorial forest department have arrested 11 people from Porbandar, Junagadh, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar and Ahmedabad districts in Gujarat for allegedly poaching an Indian pangolin from the revenue area of Porbandar district and then trying to sell it at a big price.

Acting on a tip-off, officers of the Kutiyana range in the Junagadh division caught two men from Porbandar with a pangolin on December 18. A man rearing cattle caught the scaly mammal after it got trapped in a fishing net he had tied around his agricultural plantation on the periphery of the Barda Wildlife Sanctuary, forest officers said. He was trying to sell the nocturnal animal with the help of others when the forest department nabbed him.

“The accused were trying to sell the pangolin at a big price and earn easy money when our staff managed to catch two of them with the animal,” Akshay Joshi, deputy conservator of forests (DCF) of Junagadh territorial forest division said Saturday, adding, “Subsequently, we arrested nine other men from Porbandar, Jamnagar, Dwarka, Junagadh and Ahmedabad districts who were part of the group that attempted to sell the pangolin.”

The forest department has registered a case of pangolin hunting at the Kutiyana range forest office in Porbandar under the Wildlife (Protection) Act. The Indian pangolin is included in Schedule-I of the Act and enjoys the highest level of legal protection in the country. Those who hunt the mammal may be imprisoned for up to seven years.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...

Also called scaly anteaters, pangolins are primarily nocturnal animals whose main diet includes termites, ants and larvae. They are traded illegally for their scales, meat and hide. The DCF said the pangolin they rescued died a day later while it was under observation. “The animal had injury marks on the outside, suggesting it was tortured. Post-mortem revealed it died due to starvation and trauma,” Joshi said.

The accused were produced before a local court in Porbandar and sent to judicial custody. “The kingpin is on the run and efforts are on to arrest him and one more accused,” the forest officer added.

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 16:27 IST
Next Story

Not neurons, but synapses, form working memory, ‘hold’ info : Study

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close