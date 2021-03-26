10 staff test positive, Gujarat High Court curbs litigants’ entry for 2 days

Gujarat High Court restricted entry of litigants to the court complex for two days on Thursday(file)

A DAY AFTER a civil judge and 10 members of staff of Rajkot civil court complex tested positive for Covid-19 during a mass testing drive, the Gujarat High Court restricted entry of litigants to that court complex for two days on Thursday. “As per direction of the Gujarat High Court, entry of litigants has been restricted in the civil court complex for Thursday and Friday as precautionary measure after a judge and 10 staff members tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. However, courts in that complex are functioning as judges, court staff and lawyers have the access to the premises,” said a source on Thursday.



The district and sessions court complex, however, is functioning normally, the source added.

Meanwhile, a group of members of the Rajkot Bar Association submitted a memorandum to Rajkot Bar Association president Bakul Rajani on Thursday, requesting him to make appropriate representation to competent authorities demanding physical hearing in courts should not be suspended in event of some staff member testing positive for Covid-19 as doing so can result in financial difficulties for lawyers.