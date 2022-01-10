10 Pak fishermen, including two teenagers, handed over to Porbandar police

The ten Pakistani fishermen who were apprehended by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) for allegedly violating territorial waters of India on Saturday, were brought to Porbandar and handed over to local police on Monday morning.

ICG ship Ankit had intercepted and interdicted Pakistani fishing boat Al Yaseen late on Saturday evening for allegedly crossing over to the Indian side of the notional International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) at the Arabian sea off Gujarat coast. The Coast Guard ship towed the fishing trawler to Porbandar on Monday morning and handed over 10 fishermen who were aboard it to Porbandar district police.

The Pakistani fishermen detained by Porbandar police have been identified as Hassan Katiyar (33), Abdul Sattar Katiyar, (20), Gulam Hussain (40), Ahmed Katiyar (45), Guddu (20), Arab (50), Makbul (20), Gulam Hussain Katiyar (25), and two teenager boys aged 13 and 14 respectively.

An offence has been registered against the Pakistani fishermen at Navi Bandar Marine Police station in Porbandar which has jurisdiction over India’s exclusive economic zone off Gujarat coats.

Coast Guard sources said that warning shots were fired as Ahmad Katiyar, tandel (captain) of Al Yasin tried to escape towards to the Pakistan side of the notional IMBL. Sources said that ICGS Ankit noticed the Pakistani fishing boat fishing in the Indian territorial waters. “Instead of giving adequate visual warning to stop the boat, tandel kept manoeuvring the boat at high speed in order to escape. Thereafter, warning shots of signal pistol were fired across the bows of the boat. At around 1930 hours, Al-Yaseen was apprehended,” said sources.