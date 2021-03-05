scorecardresearch
10 first year MBBS students of PDU test Covid-positive

By: Express News Service | Rajkot |
March 5, 2021 3:35:37 am
On-campus teaching was suspended for first year MBBS students of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay (PDU) Government Medical College in Rajkot after 10 students of the batch tested positive of Covid-19.

PDU college dean Dr Mukesh Samani said 10 students, including a girl, tested positive for Covid-19 over the past two days. “Students reported one of their classmates having tested positive for Covid-19 to their HoD (head of the department)… Later, we came to know that nine more students had contracted the disease. Therefore, we took a decision to suspended physical teaching for a week beginning Thursday and go back to online teaching mode,” Dr Samani said.

The dean said that a section of the Covid-19 hospital functioning out of the super specialty block of PDU Hospital had been reserved for treatment of students and a nodal officer was also appointed.

