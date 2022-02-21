10 embark on swimming expedition from Dwarka to Somnath

With an aim to raise awareness about the marine life of Gujarat and to promote Saurashtra coast as a destination for adventure sports tourism, 10 swimmers embarked on an expedition to swim their way in the open sea from Dwarka to Somnath temple in Gir Somnath, on Sunday.

The swimmers have been joined by ten students of a Dwarka school on their kayaks. The swimmers, including six girls and women and four boys and men, plunged into the sea at the mouth of the Gomti river near Jagat Mandir, popularly known as Dwarikadhish temple, Dwarka in the afternoon. Simultaneously, ten students of NDH High School, Dwarka also lowered their kayaks into the sea and started paddling towards Somnath.

On the first day, the team swam till Shankar Tekri area, around 10 kilometres away from Dwarka. Bankim Joshi, a swimming coach with the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC), who has been coaching the swimmers said that they are within the age group of 15 to 27.

“The objective is to draw children to nature and encourage them to look around, beyond their mobile phones, and also highlight marine life and the risk it faces from pollution and irresponsible fishing practices,” said Joshi.

The expedition is being jointly organised by Rajkot District Swimming Association in collaboration with the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited and the state government.