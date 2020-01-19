Rajeev Bindal replaces Satti as Himachal BJP chief

Bindal with party workers in Shimla, Saturday. (Express photo: Pradeep Kumar) Bindal with party workers in Shimla, Saturday. (Express photo: Pradeep Kumar)

Former Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Rajeev Bindal was on Saturday formally declared as the state BJP chief. Bindal replaced Satpal Singh Satti who was the state BJP chief for nine years.

The announcement was made by national BJP secretary Sunil V Deodhar at a function here attended by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Addressing the gathering, Bindal predicted that the BJP will continue its streak of electoral victories in Himachal Pradesh for at least the next 15 years. Bindal, who represents the Nahan assembly constituency in the assembly, had resigned as Assembly Speaker earlier this week.

“Seva (service), samarpan (dedication), samanvay (coordination) and samarasta (harmony) – these four principles will take the party to new heights. No power and no opposition will be able to stop you,” said Bindal.

He also recounted the contribution of party ideologues Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, KB Hedgewar, and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee towards nation building.

Bindal, a former state health minister, is considered close to BJP national working president Jagat Prakash Nadda, who hails from the state’s Bilaspur district.

CM Thakur said that after becoming the Vidhan Sabha Speaker, Bindal had been unable to indulge in party affairs due to his constitutional obligations. “He was forced to remain mute. (But) One cannot suppress one’s true nature for long, and he is now free to dedicate himself to political matters. He is an ayurvedic doctor, and knows how to administer treatment without side effects,” said Thakur, adding that the party is set to win more than 50 seats in the next state elections in 2022.

The BJP came to power in 2017 winning 44 of the total 68 seats.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur also joined the function a few minutes after Bindal’s declaration as state president. The duo arrived late as their helicopter took time to reach here due to fog in Delhi.

