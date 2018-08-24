Rajasthan: Tension after clash in Tonk, 14 injured

There is heavy police personnel deployed in the are. (Express Photo/Vishal Srivastav/File) There is heavy police personnel deployed in the are. (Express Photo/Vishal Srivastav/File)

Tension escalated in Malpura of Rajasthan’s Tonk district on Thursday when members of two communities clashed, resulting in at least 14 people sustaining injuries. According to police, the incident happened around 4.15 pm when a procession was being taken out by Kanwar Yatris.

“Kanwar Yatris were taking out a procession through an area with a large population of the minority community. The yatris had an altercation with local residents following which some miscreants resorted to violence,” said IGP Ajmer range, Biju George Joseph.

He added that around 14 people, mostly Kanwar Yatris, sustained minor injuries in stone pelting. “At present the situation is under control and heavy police personnel have been deployed,” he said.

