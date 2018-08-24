Follow Us:
Thursday, August 23, 2018
Why only 23% of all rural income comes from agriculture

Why only 23% of all rural income comes from agriculture
  • Rajasthan: Tension after clash in Tonk, 14 injured

Rajasthan: Tension after clash in Tonk, 14 injured

Around 14 people, mostly Kanwar Yatris, sustained minor injuries in stone pelting.

By: Express News Service | Jaipur | Published: August 24, 2018 3:14:04 am
Rajasthan: Tension after clash in Tonk, 14 injured There is heavy police personnel deployed in the are. (Express Photo/Vishal Srivastav/File)

Tension escalated in Malpura of Rajasthan’s Tonk district on Thursday when members of two communities clashed, resulting in at least 14 people sustaining injuries. According to police, the incident happened around 4.15 pm when a procession was being taken out by Kanwar Yatris.

“Kanwar Yatris were taking out a procession through an area with a large population of the minority community. The yatris had an altercation with local residents following which some miscreants resorted to violence,” said IGP Ajmer range, Biju George Joseph.

He added that around 14 people, mostly Kanwar Yatris, sustained minor injuries in stone pelting. “At present the situation is under control and heavy police personnel have been deployed,” he said.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Xiaomi's Pocophone launches Poco F1 in India: Here's a first look
Watch Now
Xiaomi's Pocophone launches Poco F1 in India: Here's a first look
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement