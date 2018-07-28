Rajasthan: Girl beaten up for not sharing friend’s phone number dies

Police are waiting for the postmortem report (Express File Photo) Police are waiting for the postmortem report (Express File Photo)

A 16-year-old girl, allegedly beaten up by some youths for not giving them the mobile number of a friend, died in Rajasthan’s Dausa district, police said Friday. Her family members have lodged a case against four youths.

According to the FIR, the girl was returning from school Thursday when the youths approached her. “They allegedly asked the girl to share the number of her friend. The family has alleged that when she refused, the accused beat her up, following which she died,” Circle Officer Jeev Prakash Joshi said. He said the case has been lodged under IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 143 (unlawful assembly).

“So far, none of the accused have been arrested,” said Joshi. He added that the police were waiting for the postmortem report.

S-I Bhagwan Singh said preliminary probe suggested that one of the youths, named by the girl’s family, is a student of the same school as hers.

“No external injuries have been found on the victim’s body. More details will emerge after the viscera report arrives,” SP Chuna Ram Jat said.

