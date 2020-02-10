Punjabi University to name Kitaab Ghar after Dr Dalip Kaur Tiwana

Punjabi University paid rich tribute to Tiwana at her bhog ceremony in Patiala, which was attended by people from all walks of life here Sunday at Gurdwara Sahib inside the campus. (file photo) Punjabi University paid rich tribute to Tiwana at her bhog ceremony in Patiala, which was attended by people from all walks of life here Sunday at Gurdwara Sahib inside the campus. (file photo)

The Vice-Chancellor of Punjabi University, Patiala, announced Sunday that ‘Kitaab Ghar’ at the university will be named after Sahitya Akademi awardee Dr Dalip Kaur Tiwana, who passed away on January 31.

V-C Dr B S Ghuman said, “The ‘Kitaab Ghar’ at Punjabi University, Patiala will be named after Dr Dalip Kaur Tiwana to encourage the students to keep their literary zeal alive. A series of memorial lectures dedicated to her shall be organised by the university to create an opportunity for Punjabis world over to pay tributes to her literary contribution.”

Ghuman announced that the university will collect 25 Doctorate-level research thesis on the works of Dr Tiwana to highlight her contribution to literature. He added that the personal literary collections of Dr Tiwana will be archived in a special section at the main university library. He further said that a ‘Smriti Granth’ will also be produced highlighting her contribution to Punjabi literature.

Besides, he expressed his gratitude that Punjabi department of the university will soon hold a two-day national seminar in the memory of both Dr Tiwana and Jaswant Singh Kanwal. Punjabi University will also give scholarships to the students of Punjabi Department to encourage the literature studies, he said.

Eminent writer and Chairman, Punjab Arts Council, Dr Surjit Patar said that Tiwana’s contribution will keep on inspiring future generations. Rajpura MLA Hardial Singh Kamboj also paid rich tributes to Dr Tiwana, and said that she had left behind a rich legacy for generations to come.

Tiwana (84) was awarded Sahitya Akademi Award in 1971 for her novel ‘Eho Hamara Jeewan’ (This is Our Life) and then Padma Shri in 2004. She was the former head of the department of Punjabi and ex-dean, faculty of languages, at Punjabi University, Patiala. She lives at Punjabi University, Patiala campus, where she held lifetime fellowship. She died after a brief illness on January 31 at a hospital in Mohali. A day after on February 1, Sahitya Akademi awardee Jaswant Singh Kanwal (100) also passed away at his village Dhudike in Moga.

