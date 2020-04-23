Punjab: Zirakpur man booked for objectionable social media post

The district police had earlier also booked a man in Balongi for making derogatory comments against a particular community. The district police had earlier also booked a man in Balongi for making derogatory comments against a particular community.

A Zirakpur resident was booked on charges of making objectionable comments against a religion on social media. The accused was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

The case was registered on the complaint of Zirakpur Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector Gurwant Singh, who stated that the accused Vijay Parmar, a resident of Baltana, uploaded an objectionable post on his Facebook page about a specific religion. “Vijay Parmar, 24, works as a delivery boy. He had uploaded a message and made derogatory comments on his Facebook page and was arrested soon after we read his posts. He was produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” added Inspector Gurwant Singh.

The case was registered under sections 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot ), 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language), 295 (Injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class ), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace ), 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC and sections 66 and 67 of the Information Technology Act.

