Punjab: Youth dies of suspected drug ‘overdose,’ had returned from Doha in February

A 27-year-old youth in Moga died of suspected heroin overdose, police said Monday. The incident took place late Sunday night when Amritpal Singh collapsed soon after he allegedly injected chitta (heroin) with his friend Akashdeep Singh alias Peter. The duo was allegedly injecting drug together behind Dashmesh Park in Moga city.

Amritpal, from village Khukhrana of Moga, had returned from Doha in February. Since then he had allegedly taken to doing drugs, as per Akashdeep’s statement to police. His family, however, was unaware of him becoming an addict and were shocked when police called them informing about his body being found.

Investigating officer ASI Paramjit Singh said that as per Akashdeep’s statement, they both injected “adulterated and cheap heroin”, which is available for as less as Rs 500. Initially, Akashdeep tried to revive Amritpal by splashing water on his head and body but when he did not respond, he fled from the spot in panic. Later, he came to record his statement after police found his body.

“It was not pure heroin. It was an adulterated product. They used to share the cost of the drug and had been consuming it together since four months. Both were injecting the heroin together and Amritpal collapsed due to overdose. We have found a syringe from the spot. Amritpal’s arm had the syringe marks. His family was unaware that he was into drugs. He had returned from Doha in February and was working as a welder now,” the ASI said.

Police found Amritpal’s body around 7 pm Sunday after which Akasheep was traced and interrogated. An FIR has been registered against Akashdeep under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of IPC at Moga City-1 police station. He has been arrested. The body was handed over to family after autopsy and cremation was performed Monday.

Incidentally, the latest overdose death comes at a time when the politicking over drug trade has once again heated up in Punjab with Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal alleging that during the two years of the Congress’s government, the state saw the highest drug-related deaths. Harsimrat’s remarks had come after Punjab CM wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a national policy to tackle the drug menace.

Amarinder, however, had hit back saying that the Bathinda MP remarks exposed her “total ignorance” of the issue and that it was an attempt by her to regain the confidence of people whose lives were “destroyed” during the previous SAD dispensation, which, he alleged, allowed the drug mafia to take roots in the state.