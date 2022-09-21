Kerala student dies by suicide at LPU; NIT Calicut prof booked for abetment

A 23-year-old student of the Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab’s Phagwara allegedly died by suicide following which the police registered a case of abetment against a professor who used to teach the victim at National Institute of Technology, Calicut (Kerala).

Agin S. Dileep, from Kerala, a first year student of Bachelor of Design at the LPU, took the extreme step Tuesday, police said. In a suicide note, he named Prof Prasad Krishna for manipulating him into switching colleges.

As the news of the suicide broke, other students held a protest on the campus demanding justice for the victim.

ADGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla said the Phagwara police registered a case under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC against Prof Krishna based on a complaint filed by Dileep’s father S Dileep.

He said Phagwara SP Mukhtiar Rai will conduct the probe under the supervision DIG Jalandhar Range B Bhupati and SSP Kapurthala Navneet Singh Bains on day to day basis.

The ADGP said Dileep was a student at NIT-Calicut for four years but was rusticated as the professor allegedly held a grudge against him. Dileep then took admission at the LPU, a private university, where he was found unconscious in his hostel room. The university officials rushed him to the local civil hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The ADGP said said three notes were found in Dileep’s room. In two notes he had cited “personal reasons” for the extreme act and urged LPU to refund the fee to his parents as he belongs to a poor family. In the third note, however, he said: “I blame Prof Prasad Krishna for emotionally manipulating me into quitting NITC. I regret my decision…I am being a burden to everyone. I am sorry but this is it”.

“In the suicide notes, he wrote about himself, his family, and the course that he pursued at NIT Calicut,” ADGP Shukla said, adding that Dileep’s father and brother-in-law reached Phagwara during the day and verified the handwriting on the suicide notes.

Speaking to the media, the father said that he spoke to his son at 1:30 pm on Tuesday. He said at around 6:00 pm he got a call about his suicide. “In the afternoon, he sounded normal. My son told me that he not being allowed to clear four exams by the professor at NIT Calicut. I couldn’t make out on phone that the matter was so serious,” said the father.

Meanwhile, a board of doctors conducted the post-mortem examination, according to Senior Medical Officer Dr Kamal Kishore.

As the news of the suicide broke, the students held a massive protest Tuesday midnight on campus. The students came out of their hostels and raised slogans demanding justice and a fair and transparent investigation into the matter.

There were reports that police used lathi-charge to disperse the protesting students. ADGP Shukla, however, denied any lathi-charge, but admitted that “mild force” was used to make students return to their hostels.

LPU vice-president Aman Mittal said the police are investigating the matter. “From the suicide note…the student has taken this extreme step because of the personal problems he faced in his previous institution at NIT Calicut, where he studied for some years and came to us just two weeks back,” said Mittal.

He said, on Tuesday a lack of information and misunderstanding among the students led to unrest on the university campus. “The police and university authorities have clarified the whole situation to the students. Now, there is calm in the university. The students are now peacefully attending classes as well as taking examinations,” added Mittal.

Earlier, LPU, in statement had said it was saddened by the unfortunate incident.

“The initial investigation by the police, and the content of the suicide note point towards personal issues of the deceased. The university is providing full support to the authorities for further investigation. The University mourns the loss of the student and expresses its condolences to the bereaved family,” LPU said in a statement posted on its Twitter handle.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Ashok Mittal is the Chancellor of the university.

The incident comes close on the heels of recent protests at the private Chandigarh University in Mohali over allegations levelled by students that a hosteller had recorded several objectionable videos of women students in the common washroom.