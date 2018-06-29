Punjab: Mass movement against drugs reaches ground zero; villages begin campaign

The movement was initiated by the people of Punjab on social media (Express Photo) The movement was initiated by the people of Punjab on social media (Express Photo)

The non-political movement against drugs ‘Chittey Dey Virodh Vich Kaala Hafta- Maro Jaan Virodh Karo; (Black Week Against Drugs — Either Die or Protest)’ initiated by the people of Punjab on social media, reached ground zero Thursday as several villages installed hoardings, banners and held meetings to plan the way ahead.

The movement, which began after at least nine alleged drug deaths were reported in the past few days, found support of Padam Shri awardee poet and chairman, Punjab Kala Parishad, Dr Surjit Patar.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Patar said, “When there is no political solution visible to the drug problem of Punjab, there has to be an apolitical way. There has to be a mass awakening, a new beginning, a navchetna against drugs and that has to start from people. It is futile to name any politician here and talking about each and every one of them, I can say they forget promises and issues as per their convenience. Till polls last year, drugs was the biggest issue for some politicians but now it has been forgotten as if it never existed. So, let people awake and I am with them in this lehar.”

A hoarding at a village in Punjab (Express Photo) A hoarding at a village in Punjab (Express Photo)

Quoting a few lines from his poem ‘Chheti Chaliye’, Patar says, ‘Kalma valeyon, saazaan valeyon, naatak tey aawaazan valeyon, sochan valeyon, bolan valeyon. Chheti Chaliye. Iss ton pehlan kho lai jaan oh putt mavaan de, Nasheyaan de saudagar. Aao jaake beej deyiye, koi kaavi, kahaani, Amrit baani….’ (In these lines, Patar urges poets, writers and artists to walk fast and reach the youths of Punjab before drug suppliers reach them and snatch a son from his mother’s lap. He urges them to plant a poem, story, pious gurbaani and light of knowledge in their minds before drug smugglers take over them).

Advocate Hakam Singh, one of the initiators of the movement, said that the response has been tremendous and villagers have started installing hoardings and banners. “The movement has even reached neighbouring state Haryana. People from town Rania in district Sirsa of Haryana held a meeting today and announced a campaign against drugs,” he said.

In Punjab, protests and campaign reached roads from social media. Some youths started protesting outside SDM office in Nihal Singh Wala of Moga with the banners of ‘Maro Ya Virodh Karo’ (Either protest or die). A protester Rajwinder Raunta said that they will be sitting on protest daily from 10 am to 5 pm and interested persons can join them. They are demanding immediate action against big drug suppliers.

Similar protests and meetings were also held in Faridkot, Patiala, Bhucho Mandi and Chandigarh.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd