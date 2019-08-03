Punjab: Man kills five of family before committing suicide

A man allegedly shot himself dead after killing five members of his family at their residence in Nathuwala Garbi village in sub-division Baghapurana of Moga in the early hours of Saturday.

Sandeep Singh alias Sunny, 27, allegedly shot his father Manjeet Singh, mother Binder Kaur, grandmother Gurdeep Kaur, sister Amanjot Kaur and three-year-old niece Maneet Kaur with a revolver before shooting himself. His grandfather Gurcharan Singh is admitted in hospital.

Sandeep left behind a 19-page suicide note, SP (investigation) Harinderpal Singh said. “Prima facie he was being forced to marry and family had fixed marriage with someone he did not want to marry but it is too early to say it was the exact cause. Nothing clearly is specified in the note but we are studying it.”

The grandfather, who received bullet injuries, was referred to Faridkot Medical College and Hospital.