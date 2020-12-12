Lawrence Bishnoi fears ‘elimination by encounter’, HC tells UT to furnish proposed measures for if he is brought to Chandigarh

The counsel submitted that the petitioner, lawrence Bishnoi, has been confined in Bharatpur Jail, Rajasthan since the last about five years and has a genuine apprehension that in case he is brought to Chandigarh on production warrants he may be eliminated by way of some encounter. (file)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Friday directed the UT Chandigarh counsel to furnish details of measures proposed to be taken in case Lawrence Bishnoi is to be brought to Chandigarh and how much manpower and vehicles will be deployed for the purpose.

The bench of Justice Gurvinder Singh Gill, has sought the details from the Chandigarh Counsel, A M Punchhi, over the petition filed by Lawrence Bishnoi, seeking issuance of various directions, including a direction that his life be secured.

Through his counsel Advocate Prateek Gupta, Bishnoi said that his physical presence in respect of investigation in FIR number 102 dated May 31, 2020 registered at Police Station Sector 34, Chandigarh under sections 452, 307 and 34 of Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of Arms Act, be dispensed with; he be interrogated through video conferencing; that if required to be taken out of jail he be handcuffed etc.

The counsel also submitted that the petitioner has been confined in Bharatpur Jail, Rajasthan since the last about five years and has a genuine apprehension that in case he is brought to Chandigarh on production warrants he may be eliminated by way of some encounter.

The UT counsel in reply submitted that since the petitioner himself has expressed that he may be brought while being handcuffed, the state certainly does not have any objection to the same and that the state will ensure the safety of the petitioner under all circumstances.

While issuing notice to the state, the bench ordered, “A M Punchhi, PP, UT, Chandigarh to, however, furnish details of the measures proposed to be taken in case the petitioner is to be brought to Chandigarh and as to how much manpower and how many vehicles would be deployed and as to whether any arrangement is possible for video recording the entire transit.”

