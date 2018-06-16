Punjab: Congress MLA ‘stops’ demolition drive, Sidhu says will talk to him

MLA Sushil Rinku at the demolition site in Jalandhar on Friday. (Express photo) MLA Sushil Rinku at the demolition site in Jalandhar on Friday. (Express photo)

In a setback to Punjab’s Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s drive against illegal structures and colonies, Congress MLA of Jalandhar (West) constituency, Sushil Rinku, staged a protest for nearly two hours Friday and allegedly did not let a team of Municipal Corporation demolish an illegal structure in his constituency. The team returned without carrying out demolition barring a minor one.

As per Sidhu’s directives, the MC team reached Kala Sanghia Road around 3:30 pm. When a wall (illegally built) of a shop was being pulled down, Rinku reached the spot and got the work stopped. He allegedly climbed on the machine, after which some locals also joined him. Around 5:30 pm, the civic team returned.

“I will not let it (demolition) happen as people had voted for Congress for their welfare, not to get their houses demolished. The state government should make some policy for these poor people,” said Rinku.

Asked whether he was against his own government’s minister’s (Sidhu) move, he said he was “against the demolition of people’s houses and shops and was requesting government to frame some policy for the poor people instead of uprooting them in this manner.”

Sidhu had started his surprise check operation Thursday. He had even took action against 10 officials, placing eight of them under suspension.

When asked by reporters about Rinku’s protest against the demolition drive, Sidhu, who was in Phagwara on Friday, said he would talk to Rinku and tell him “what is wrong must not be supported”.

