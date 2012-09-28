BJP to contest 8,HJC 2 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana

The BJP national executive meeting,which is being held at Surajkund in Faridabad,seems to have further consolidated the alliance between the party and the Kuldeep Bishnoi-led the Haryana Janhit Congress (HJC). At the dinner on Wednesday,which Bishnoi attended along with national BJP leaders,a decision on the seat sharing arrangement between the two parties was approved.

Meanwhile,with the Om Prakash Chautala-led the INLD and the BJP adopting tough postures on the possibility of the two parties entering into an alliance,it almost seems certain that while BJP and HJC will contest polls together,the Chautalas will go it alone.

According to the seat sharing agreement,while BJP will contest eight Lok Sabha seats,leaving two for the HJC,both the parties will contest 45 seats each in the Assembly polls. The state has 10 Lok Sabha and 90 Vidhan Sabha seats.

This was the broad agreement on seat sharing we had reached when we decided on the alliance. This has now been sealed and this alliance with the HJC will continue for the next Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls, Haryana BJP president Krishan Pal Gurjar said from Faridabad. At present,while the BJP has four MLAs in the Assembly,the HJC has been reduced to only one after its five MLAs deserted Bishnoi to join the Congress.

For the BJP,the road to the Chautalas is almost shut,as the party is not even ready to hold any talks with the BJP till it snaps its ties with the HJC. INLD general secretary Ajay Singh Chautala had declared that no negotiations were possible till BJP first breaks its pact with Bishnoi.

The state BJP president too had adopted an equally adamant stand on the possibility of alliance with the INLD. It is more like day dreaming that we will even consider joining the Chautalas. Our pact with Bishnoi is rock solid. He had dinner at the national executive meeting yesterday in the presence senior leader L K Advani and BJP president Nitin Gadkari. We will soon chalk out our strategy for the next elections, said Gurjar.

