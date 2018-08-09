Punjab AG office goes Pink: Wrong paint done, will rectify, says CPWD official

Punjab AG office building in sector-17 painted pink against the rules of govt. buildings in Chandigarh on Wednesday,(Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Punjab AG office building in sector-17 painted pink against the rules of govt. buildings in Chandigarh on Wednesday,(Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

The office of the Punjab Accountant General – Accounts and Entitlement (A&E) Office in Sector 17 – has gone “all pink” leading to objections by the UT Administration over the new colour. UT Chief Architect Kapil Setia stated that as per Development Control and Regulations under the Chandigarh Master Plan, the buildings should only be exposed concrete and brick red in colour to maintain uniformity. “They cannot get this colour done at all. It has to be in uniformity with the Development Control,” Setia stated.

According to the Development Control order, Sector 17, designed as the City Centre of Chandigarh, also has a cross-axial layout and rigid architectural controls. The urban planning department states that the colour of the buildings should be brick red and exposed concrete. Besides, various restrictions have been imposed on design elements like size and grid of columns, the height of buildings, width and height of passages, size of show-windows and glazing, placement of core, ducts and staircases, etc.

Sources said the UT Administration also conveyed to the Central Public Works Department which got this paint done on the office building of Punjab Accountant General – Accounts and Entitlement, to get it rectified immediately.

CPWD Junior Engineer, Khemraj, however, said that the “wrong colour was painted on the building” and it would be rectified soon. “In fact, we had to paint the lightest shade of brick colour but due to double coating and a slightly darker shade, bought inadvertently, it is looking pink now,” he stated. “We will get the colour changed soon. We have written to senior officials and estimates have also been prepared. An amount of around Rs 4 lakh would be spent and we will change the colour,” added Khemraj.

Deputy Accountant General Bhaskar Kalluru, who also holds charge of administration, said they did not know about this kind of paint is done and have already conveyed this to CPWD officials. “Even we did not know that pink paint was being applied as it was not our choice at all. Our office has already asked the CPWD officials and they stated that they will get it rectified immediately,” he added.

