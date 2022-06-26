ZTCC felicitates families of organ donors at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital

Written by Vrinda Rawal

To felicitate families of organ donors, the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC), Pune organised its annual programme The Real Heroes on Saturday at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and Research Centre. The families of 44 donors were invited to the event to laud their courage and civic responsibility.

The ZTCC works with the Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation-State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO-SOTTO), to ensure equitable and fair distribution of tissues and organs. It maintains a waiting list of recipients from hospitals registered with it and ensures that the organs reach patients in an efficient and timely manner.

“When I was diagnosed with kidney damage, my son had only turned a year old. We, as a family, were in shock, uncertain about the future. The only way out, the doctors said, was undergoing a kidney transplant. We used to wonder when that would be possible. Then one day, I got a call that they have found a donor and that’s the reason I am standing here today,” said Satish More.

While “the call” is the moment recipients look forward to the most, for donor families, “the call” is rather grim. It means coming to terms with the death of their loved one and taking the decision to donate in a short span of time.

“My mother was a good fighter, she had survived a bypass surgery in 2014. But on October 8, 2020, she had a brain stroke. She had to be put on a ventilator and there was no sign of progress in the next 36 hours. After discussions with doctors and colleagues, I realised that she could not be saved. Although it was a very tough decision to make, we decided to donate her organs. I did get calls from back home questioning my decision. But having worked at a kidney transplant centre in the past, I was aware of the long lines for organ transplants. So, I knew I had to make this decision,” said anaesthesiologist Dr Sanjay Chaudhari.

Currently, there are 46 hospitals registered with ZTCC in Pune district where 1,500 patients are on the waiting list for a kidney transplant, 500 for liver transplant and 200 for heart transplant.

Dr Sheetal Mahajani, secretary, ZTCC Pune, told The Indian Express, “It is a very emotional programme but we feel somebody must do it. That is why every year, ZTCC conducts it to felicitate the donor families and show gratitude to these members of society who came forward to save lives.”