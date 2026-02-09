Zoom, Google Meet to be used to monitor select board exam centres in state

Apart from this, under the anti-copy initiative of the state government, 248 centres have also been declared as sensitive centres with a history of malpractice.

Written by: Soham Shah
2 min readPuneUpdated: Feb 9, 2026 09:35 PM IST
Exam centre
Video conferencing applications Zoom and Google Meet will be used for surveillance at select HSC board exam centres in Maharashtra, said Nandkumar Bedse, interim chairperson of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). These video links give district officials live access to footage, as opposed to local CCTVs.

If deemed necessary by the District Vigilance Committee, such video conferencing can be used to keep a watch over any examination centre under their jurisdiction. This technology was used in Dhule district last year, which has given encouragement to more districts to follow suit this year, said Bedse. This time, the whole of Sangli district and parts of Hingoli, Beed, and South Mumbai districts will make use of these video calls.

Of the total 3,387 centres, 172 in the state do not have CCTV cameras. Staff at these centres have already been transferred. When asked by The Indian Express why this had been kept as an option and not made compulsory in centres where CCTVs were not available, Bedse said, “The situation is that if Google Meet has to be done then we have to allow the examiners to carry mobiles. Our rule is that mobiles are not allowed. But if the committee decides that it is required in their area then it can be done. Otherwise in general it is not allowed.”

“It has a deterrence effect to ensure that no outsider comes in. Otherwise people climb outside the windows to help students cheat. We get such photos as well. We have made it clear to education officers that if we get such photos then action will be taken against officials.”

Apart from this, under the anti-copy initiative of the state government, 248 centres have also been declared as sensitive centres with a history of malpractice. Additionally, 271 flying squads have been appointed throughout the state.

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

Live Blog
