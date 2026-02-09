Zoom, Google Meet to be used to monitor select board exam centres in state

Video conferencing applications Zoom and Google Meet will be used for surveillance at select HSC board exam centres in Maharashtra, said Nandkumar Bedse, interim chairperson of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). These video links give district officials live access to footage, as opposed to local CCTVs.

If deemed necessary by the District Vigilance Committee, such video conferencing can be used to keep a watch over any examination centre under their jurisdiction. This technology was used in Dhule district last year, which has given encouragement to more districts to follow suit this year, said Bedse. This time, the whole of Sangli district and parts of Hingoli, Beed, and South Mumbai districts will make use of these video calls.