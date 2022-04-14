Zomato delivery partner attacked with weapon, robbed; FIR lodged

TWO UNIDENTIFIED motorcycle-borne youths attacked a Zomato delivery partner with a sharp weapon and looted his valuables at Balewadi road on Tuesday morning.

The victim, identified as Saurabh Gangane (21), a resident of Kalewadi, lodged an FIR at the Chaturshringi police station.

Sub-inspector Mahesh Bhosale, the investigating officer in the case, said that the complainant had gone to the Balewadi area for delivery around 2.20 am. While coming back, two men on a motorcycle intercepted him near gate number 2 of the Nicmar College hostel on Balewadi Road. One of them attacked the complainant with a sharp weapon and injured him. They then snatched cash and other valuables worth Rs 5,000 from him and escaped. Police booked the unidentified persons under Sections 392, 324, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and the Indian Arms Act.

“A probe is on to identify and arrest the robbers,” said Bhosale.