Pune edition of Zomaland ends on a high note

More than 50 food stalls offering a diverse range of cuisines were set up at Zomaland, the two-day food and entertainment carnival that concluded Sunday.

The carnival was organised for the first time by food app Zomato, and debuted in Delhi in January.

Visitors to the carnival in Pune relished food designed in five curated zones — Flavors of India, Oriental Trail, American Avenue, European Eateries and Dessert District, with Pune’s top restaurants, including Malaka Spice, Classic Coffee Rock Co, Wicked China, Subway and Mughlai Matka.

Besides food, performances by artistes including Nucleya, Ritviz, When Chai Met Toast, The Local Train and stand up comedians Varun Thakur and Kunal Kamra, also drew crowds.

The carnival also featured exciting games, photo booths and a giant ferris wheel.

Talking about the overwhelming response, Chaitanya Mathur, global head, Zomato Live, said, “Zomaland brought every aspect of Zomato to life in the form of a carnival with live entertaining performances and cuisine-based food zones at a scale never attempted before. Food enthusiasts loved the wonderful setup.”

The Zomato team said several restaurants in Pune participated in the carnival.