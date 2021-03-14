Zilla Parishad outshines PMC in vaccinating healthcare, frontline workers

The Pune Zilla Parishad has vaccinated 97 percent registered health workers and 100 per cent frontline staff. (Express Photo by Ashish Kale)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is the worst performer in the district when it comes to administering vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers. It has vaccinated 65 per cent of healthcare workers and 37 per cent frontline staff registered for vaccination. The Pune Zilla Parishad has vaccinated 97 percent registered health workers and 100 per cent frontline staff.

Until March 12, a total of 83,639 health workers, 50,950 frontline workers and 67,691 common people have received the jab.

In the district, among three administrative bodies, namely the PMC, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Zilla Parishad, the PMC has vaccinated the least proportion of the healthcare workers and frontline workers so far.

The PMC had registered 56,000 health workers and 57,264 frontline workers for vaccination. Of these, only 36,666 health workers (65 per cent) and 21,108 (37 per cent) frontline workers have been vaccinated until March 12. The PMC has also vaccinated 4,220 common people between the age of 45 and 60 who have co-morbidites and 34,107 senior citizens (above the age of 60).

The PCMC had registered 17,615 health workers and 12,268 frontline workers for vaccination. Of these, 15,036 (85 per cent) health workers and 7,977 (65 per cent) frontline staff have been vaccinated. The PCMC has also vaccinated 574 people, aged between 45 and 60 years, with comorbidites. Total 13,005 senior citizens have been vaccinated within the PCMC limits.

Pune Zilla Parishad, which is the best performer in this area, had registered 32,815 health workers and 19,474 frontline workers for vaccination. It so far has vaccinated 31,937 (97 per cent) health workers and 21,865 (112 per cent) frontline workers. More frontline workers were vaccinated than those who had initially registered by including those inducted into Covid-19 campaign on a short term basis. It has also vaccinated 2,397 people with comorbidities and 13,396 senior citizens.

Pune Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ayush Prasad said special efforts were made to ensure that health workers and frontline workers take the jabs.

“We planned by appointing nodal officers for each department and hospital. We worked on creating awareness about the vaccine and its possible impact through WhatsApp groups and offices meetings. We organised buses during office hours to aid transportation to the vaccination centres. We allowed officials to take sick leave after the vaccination to help them rest and recover, if needed,” said Prasad.

