Pune Zila Parishad to extend schools till class 10 if pass rate achieved

Pune Zila Parishad intends to continue all schools till class 10 but on the condition that they fulfil the criteria of 25 students in the passing class, said Pune Zila Parishad CEO Gajanan Patil. Currently, most Zila Parishad schools provide education only till Class 4 or class 7.

This has proven to be a major obstacle in increasing enrollments in these schools since parents prefer admitting their children to a school that can provide education till the end of schooling instead of hunting for a new school in the middle.

According to its website, Pune Zila Parishad operates over 3,500 primary schools that provide education to over 2.3 lakh students with 11,228 teachers employed in these schools.