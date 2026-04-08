Pune Zila Parishad to extend schools till class 10 if pass rate achieved

Zila Parishad CEO Gajanan Patil announces expansion plan for schools with 25+ students; 100 high-tech labs and robotics centers already set up across district.

Written by: Soham Shah
2 min readPuneUpdated: Apr 8, 2026 10:31 PM IST
ZP schoolPune Zila Parishad students explore robotics and futuristic tech as schools expand to Class 10 and adopt global standards. (Source: Generated by AI)
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Pune Zila Parishad intends to continue all schools till class 10 but on the condition that they fulfil the criteria of 25 students in the passing class, said Pune Zila Parishad CEO Gajanan Patil. Currently, most Zila Parishad schools provide education only till Class 4 or class 7.

This has proven to be a major obstacle in increasing enrollments in these schools since parents prefer admitting their children to a school that can provide education till the end of schooling instead of hunting for a new school in the middle.

According to its website, Pune Zila Parishad operates over 3,500 primary schools that provide education to over 2.3 lakh students with 11,228 teachers employed in these schools.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Wednesday, CEO Gajanan Patil said, “If there is sufficient student strength, Pune Zila Parishad intends to start schools up to class 10. As per government resolution, you need to have at least 25 students who are passing and going to the upper class. If the school is up to class 8, there should be at least 25 students that will go to class 9. So if a school fulfils that criteria then we will go for it.”

Patil added that he has been authorised to sanction schools to continue their education till Class 10. Further, Patil said that a plan to convert one Zila Parishad school in every taluka into a CBSE school is also under consideration.

The model of Jalindar Nagar Zila Parishad School, which received global accolades, will be replicated in 25 other schools in the district. Further, Pune Zila Parishad has also set up 100 labs in multiple schools in the district. These include robotics labs, Atal tinkering labs, AR-VR labs, astronomy labs, and skill labs. The average costs of these labs is around Rs 10 lakh.

Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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